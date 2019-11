An Aberdeen road has reopened after a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene on North Anderson Drive beside the Haudagain Roundabout shortly after 7pm.

The road was initially blocked following the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 7pm following reports of a car hitting the back of another vehicle.

“There were no reports of any major injuries.

“The road was initially closed but it has since reopened.”