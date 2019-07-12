Road reopens after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on a north-east road.
Officers were in attendance at the crash on the A944 between Dunecht and Sauchen near Old Kinnernie.
The road was shut at around 9am, and re-opened at around 12.40pm.
It is not known, what injuries, if any, were sustained in the collision.
The #A944 between #Dunecht and #Sauchen has now REOPENED. Thanks for your patience. #ABZTravel
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) July 12, 2019
A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “We were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A944 between Sauchen and Dunecht.
“We received the call at 9.10am. The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been called.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they had also attended.
She said: “We were requested to attend by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“We sent two appliances, one from Inverurie and one from North Anderson Drive.”