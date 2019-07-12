Road reopens after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on a north-east road.

Officers were in attendance at the crash on the A944 between Dunecht and Sauchen near Old Kinnernie.

The road was shut at around 9am, and re-opened at around 12.40pm.

It is not known, what injuries, if any, were sustained in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “We were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A944 between Sauchen and Dunecht.

“We received the call at 9.10am. The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been called.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they had also attended.

She said: “We were requested to attend by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We sent two appliances, one from Inverurie and one from North Anderson Drive.”