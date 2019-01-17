Road reopens after two crashes on A90 near north-east town

Drivers were asked to divert through a north-east town after two crashes on a major road.

Two incidents were reported on the A90 at Brechin golf course, both northbound and southbound.

A90 A933 Brechin – B966 Keithock – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions for up to 45… https://t.co/vsVAELEqFS #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 17, 2019

In the southbound lane, a jack-knifed lorry was blocking the road, with traffic at a standstill as far back as Stracathro.

A white BMW was also reported to have struck the central reservation in the northbound lane.

Traffic Scotland advised that both issues were cleared shortly before 2pm.

*UPDATE* at 13:50 ⌚️️#A90 Brechin BOTH DIRECTIONS now OPEN ✅but double fast lane closures each way for emergency barrier repairs#BeAware@NETrunkRoads https://t.co/OlXA34MCF5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 17, 2019

Police Scotland had asked that drivers divert through Brechin to avoid the incident and alleviate traffic pressure.