Road reopens after two crashes on A90 near north-east town

by Craig Paton
17/01/2019, 10:04 am Updated: 17/01/2019, 1:54 pm
Drivers were asked to divert through a north-east town after two crashes on a major road.

Two incidents were reported on the A90 at Brechin golf course, both northbound and southbound.

In the southbound lane, a jack-knifed lorry was blocking the road, with traffic at a standstill as far back as Stracathro.

A white BMW was also reported to have struck the central reservation in the northbound lane.

Traffic Scotland advised that both issues were cleared shortly before 2pm.

Police Scotland had asked that drivers divert through Brechin to avoid the incident and alleviate traffic pressure.

