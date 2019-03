Emergency services were called to a north-east road after a car struck a horse.

Police officers were called to the B9001 in Rothienorman at 6.30am this morning.

Part of the road was closed while officers were at the scene scene, however it has now reopened.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to Rothienorman, a driver struck an animal on the road.

“The road was reopened at 7.45am.”

