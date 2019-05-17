Road reopens after crash at busy Aberdeen junction

A busy Aberdeen junction has reopened following a two-car crash.

Police and ambulance were called to the collision just after 2pm.

A black Vauxhall Meriva and a grey Honda Jazz crashed at the junction of King Street and West North Street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The call came in at 2.15pm.

“A woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

It is understood the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

ROADS UPDATE The junction between King Street and East North Street is now clear after the earlier incident. Thank you for your patience. — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) May 17, 2019

Motorists faced delays while vehicle recovery was in progress.

The road has been cleared now.