Road reopens after crash at busy Aberdeen junction
A busy Aberdeen junction has reopened following a two-car crash.
Police and ambulance were called to the collision just after 2pm.
A black Vauxhall Meriva and a grey Honda Jazz crashed at the junction of King Street and West North Street.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The call came in at 2.15pm.
“A woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”
It is understood the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.
ROADS UPDATE The junction between King Street and East North Street is now clear after the earlier incident. Thank you for your patience.
— Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) May 17, 2019
Motorists faced delays while vehicle recovery was in progress.
The road has been cleared now.