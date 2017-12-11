Aberdeenshire road remains shut following landslip as repairs halted by bad weather

A road in a coastal community has been closed following a landslip.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed an area between New Church and Harbour Road in Gardenstown has been shut due to the incident.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Following a minor landslip in Gardenstown a few weeks ago, work was due to be carried out in the area between the New Church and Harbour Road from Monday, December 4.

“Following recent strong winds and heavy rain, it was considered too dangerous for this work to proceed with the road open.

“As such we have had to temporarily close it to traffic and pedestrians.

“We appreciate the impact on residents and businesses in Main Street and are grateful for the community’s patience. Every effort will be made to reopen the road as soon as possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added the road had been deemed dangerous following the landslip.