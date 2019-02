Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash near Aberdeen airport.

The collision was reported just after 7am at the roundabout near the Craibstone Park and Ride.

The road was blocked by the crash, which caused delays, however the road is now clear.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The vehicles were recovered from the scene and the road cleared at 9.15am.”

