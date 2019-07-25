Road now clear after two-car crash in north-east

A north-east road has been cleared after a two-car collision.

Officers from Police Scotland were called to the scene of the crash on the A947 just south of Newmachar shortly before 5pm this evening.

The collision, which involved a red Ford S-Max and a silver Vauxhall Corsa, happened at the crossroads with the B979.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received the call at 4.52pm for a two-car road traffic collision on the A947.

“The road was initially blocked after the incident and there is no injuries.

“We are currently awaiting vehicle recovery.”