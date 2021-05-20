Drivers warned to expect delays as Moray roadworks start

Motorists in Moray are being advised to expected delays as work gets under way to improve more than 40 miles of roads.

The project, part of the local authority’s £3 million roads maintenance programme, will take eight weeks and drivers are being urged to be patient.

During the works, which involves dressing the road, a 20mph speed limit will be in place not only to ensure safety but to minimise damage to the newly-laid surfaces.

Moray Council senior engineer Paul Barron said: “The operation involves the distribution of bitumen followed by an application of chippings, which are then rolled into the road surface with the minimum of waste.

“However, some surplus chippings do occur and there’s a short period of time before these can be swept away.

“Loose chippings can fly up, move around and create a slippery road so we urge caution when driving on these road surfaces.”

Motorists are advised to keep their speed low to avoid being affected by loose chippings and to keep their distance from other vehicles during the roadworks.

Officials also advise against sudden breaking, acceleration or overtaking along the routes.

In urban areas pedestrians should avoid any unnecessary walking on the newly laid dressing and should also check their footwear before entering homes or vehicles.

Mr Barron added: “We’ll endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum as surface dressing has to be done during the summer months due to the process requiring warmer road surface temperatures and relatively dry weather. We’re grateful to the motoring public for their co-operation and patience while we carry out these necessary operations.”