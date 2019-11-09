Road closures to make way annual Christmas parade in Aberdeen

A series of road closures will be in place for the city’s annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Scandinavian Up Helly Aa Vikings from Shetland are set to lead the parade on November 24, which will be followed by Santas on Segways and other entertainment.

Once the lights are switched on, Aberdeen University students will follow in their carnival floats and raise a collection for the student charities campaign.

Councillor Marie Boulton, culture spokeswoman for the city, said: “We are committed to making this city an even more vibrant place to live, work and visit – and Christmas in Aberdeen creates over a month of activity that has something for everyone, but also encourages people into the city centre, which boosts the economy.”

Victoria Street will be closed from 2.30pm until 6pm, between its junctions with Albyn Place and Thistle Street, for the event.

Meanwhile Albyn Place will be closed from 4pm until 7pm between its junctions with Alford Place and Albyn Grove.

Union Street will be shut for its entire length from 5-7pm.

Also closed during that time will be King Street between East North Street and Castle Street, Market Street between Union Street and Hadden Street, Back Wynd between Union Street and Little Belmont Street, and St Catherines Wynd between its junctions with Netherkirkgate and Union Street.

Bridge Street between its junctions with Wapping Street and Union Street will also be shut.

The same streets will also be closed on November 30 between 11.30am and 12pm for the St Andrew’s Day march and rally.

Meanwhile, on December 2 the slip road to numbers 322 to 328 North Deeside Road will be closed between the east and west junctions, from 5.45pm to 8pm ahead of the Cults annual Christmas Carol event.