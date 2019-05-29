Road closures in place for Aberdeen’s Race for Life

An Aberdeen road will close next weekend for a major race.

Part of the Beach Esplanade, Links Road and Accommodation Road will shut on Sunday June 9 for the Cancer Research UK’s 5km Race for Life event.

The Beach Esplanade will shut between its junction with Links Road to its junction with King Street.

The closures will be in place from 6am to 2.30pm.

At the same time, parking will be prohibited on several streets, including both sides of the Esplanade between Links Road and King Street and the whole length of Accommodation Road.

