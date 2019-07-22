Road closure forces Aberdeen buses to change routes

Aberdeen bus passengers are facing changes to their route this morning due to a city centre road closure.

Broad Street is closed from 5am this morning until 6pm on Friday.

Services 8, 11, 17, 17A, 18, 18A, 19 and x27 are all being re-routed as a result.

Heading towards the city centre, buses will turn left onto Littlejohn Street, travel along West North Street, continue onto Union Street and resume its normal route.

In the opposite direction, buses will go along King Street, West North Street and turn left onto Gallowgate.

The 8, 11 and x27 will go as normal, while the others turn right into Berry Street, along St Andrews Street and continue as normal.

