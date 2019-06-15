Closure of north-east road extended after heavy rain

A road closure which was originally to be for 11 days has been extended again.

The B999 Tarves road, between its junctions with Newton of Shielhill Road and the access road leading to Mill of Mundurno restaurant, was closed to traffic on May 30 at 7am.

It was due to reopen on June 10 at 10pm.

That was changed to June 14 shortly before the original date. It has now been changed again to be completed on Wednesday.

The closures are necessary while resurfacing is carried out on the junction, which was recently deemed “critical” by the authority’s roads team.

More work is expected to be carried out at the junction once new homes are built on the Dubford Shielhill site.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “There are ongoing resurfacing works on the B999 Tarves road between Denmore Road and the city boundary.

“These works involve applying bituminous material to the existing road surface in two layers.

“Due to the recent heavy rain, the B999 closure has been extended until Wednesday. Weather permitting, we hope to reopen it on Wednesday evening.”

An alternative route is available via the B977 Dyce to Balmedie road and A90 Ellon Road.