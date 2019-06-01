Aberdeen road to close for works

A busy Aberdeen road is to close for two days while works are carried out.

Oldmeldrum Road will shut between its junction with the A947 New Stoneywood Road and Bankhead Road between 7pm on June 7 and 10pm on June 9.

The closure is necessary to protect public safety while service investigation works are carried out by civil engineering company WM Donald.

An alternative route is available via the A947 New Stoneywood Road and the A96 Inverurie Road.

In a separate incident, Craigton Road will shut while ironwork repairs are carried out by Scottish Water. The street will be shut between its junction with North Deeside Road and the access to Peterhead Parish Church from 9.30am until 6pm on June 30.

An alternative route for those looking to drive this way is via North Deeside Road, School Road and Craigton Terrace.