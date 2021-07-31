Road closed due to ongoing incident on A90 near Boddam

Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the A90 near Boddam.

Emergency services attended the scene after receiving reports of an incident at around 12.10am.

The A90 has been closed in both directions from the Invernettie roundabout to the Cruden Bay junction since 3.20am with road diversions in place.

There is currently no information with regards to the nature of the incident.

Due to a accident at cruden bay juntion on the A90 is still currently close both ways Aberdeen buses being diverted though mintlaw also buses will not be serving boddom either till road is reopened pic.twitter.com/QXf1K1OAx0 — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) July 31, 2021

The road is expected to remain closed for another few hours to allow officers to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident on the A90 near Boddam.

“Police were called to the scene at 12.10am and the road was closed at 3.20am.

“The road remains closed with emergency services at the scene and is expected to reopen in the next few hours.”

More to follow.