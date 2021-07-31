Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Road closed due to ongoing incident on A90 near Boddam

By Denny Andonova
31/07/2021, 8:24 am Updated: 31/07/2021, 9:49 am
The A90 has been closed at Boddam.
Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the A90 near Boddam.

Emergency services attended the scene after receiving reports of an incident at around 12.10am.

The A90 has been closed in both directions from the Invernettie roundabout to the Cruden Bay junction since 3.20am with road diversions in place.

There is currently no information with regards to the nature of the incident.

The road is expected to remain closed for another few hours to allow officers to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident on the A90 near Boddam.

“Police were called to the scene at 12.10am and the road was closed at 3.20am.

“The road remains closed with emergency services at the scene and is expected to reopen in the next few hours.”

More to follow.