Road closed as fire crews tackle blaze at Aberdeen flat

Firefighters have been called to tackle a kitchen fire in Aberdeen.

The incident was reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 11.53am this morning.

Three appliances are currently on scene after the fire broke out in a flat on Union Grove.

The section of the street between Albyn Grove and Holburn Street is shut.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We’re at a dwelling fire on Union Grove.

“It’s a fire in a kitchen.

“We’ve got three appliances there at the moment. There’s no notice of any people being involved.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “We were called by the fire service, just before 12.

“We were there just assisting with traffic control.”