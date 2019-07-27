Road closed after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

An Aberdeen road has been closed after a two-car collision.

Police and paramedics were called to Anderson Drive at the junction with Great Western Road at around 3.55pm today.

A Police Scotland statement reads: “Police Scotland are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Anderson Drive at its junction with Great Western Road in Aberdeen and would ask members of the public avoid the area.”

Part of the northbound road has been closed.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Two people have sustained injuries and those injuries are believed to be minor at this time.”