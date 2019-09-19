Road closed after car strikes central reservation

Part of a major north-east road was closed after a car with a trailer struck the central reservation.

Emergency crews were called to the A90 near Balmedie shortly after 3.30am.

The southbound carriageway was closed for an hour to allow vehicle recovery work to take place.

Part of the northbound carriageway was also shut to traffic.

A police spokeswoman said there were no serious injuries.

She said: “We received a call at 3.40am.

“We received a report of a car hitting the central reservation on the A90 southbound just before Balmedie.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries.”