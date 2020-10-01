Road cleared following crash on A96 roundabout

A crash at a roundabout on the A96 has been cleared.

The incident happened just after noon today on the A96 Inverurie to Kintore road, at the Thainstone roundabout.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to approach with caution and to expect delays as a result.

The road was partially blocked for about three hours, but has since been cleared in both directions.

It is not yet known the extent of injuries.

Police and ambulance service have been approached for comment.