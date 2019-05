An Aberdeen road has been cleared after a two-vehicle crash.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the incident on Queen’s Road.

The collision happened at 6.15pm with the road initially blocked.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received the call at 6.15pm.

“There are minor injuries to one of the drivers.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive.

“Our crews have helped make the scene safe.”