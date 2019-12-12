Road cleared after car and lorry crash at busy Aberdeen roundabout

An Aberdeen road has been cleared following a crash between a car and a lorry.
The incident happened at the Haudagain roundabout at 8.30am today.
No one was believed to be injured in the crash.
A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a two-vehicle crash between a car and a lorry at around 8.30am.
“There were no reports of injuries and the road was cleared at around 9.30am.”
A92 A96 Haudagain Rbt – Mugiemoss Road – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 12, 2019