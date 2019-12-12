Show Links
Road cleared after car and lorry crash at busy Aberdeen roundabout

by Zoe Phillips
12/12/2019, 9:46 am
An Aberdeen road has been cleared following a crash between a car and a lorry.

The incident happened at the Haudagain roundabout at 8.30am today.

No one was believed to be injured in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said:  “Police were called to a two-vehicle crash between a car and a lorry at around 8.30am.

“There were no reports of injuries and the road was cleared at around 9.30am.”

