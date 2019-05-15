Road clear after eight-vehicle crash in north-east

A north-east road is now clear after an eight-vehicle crash.

Police and ambulance services were in attendance at the A92 near Stonehaven earlier today.

A lane on the busy route was initially blocked after the incident at 11.40am.

It is understood there were no serious injuries in the incident.

The #A92 near Glasslaw is now CLEAR following the earlier collision #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) May 15, 2019

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call at 11.40am.

“There are eight vehicles involved.

“The incident happened on the A92 on the sliproad near Glasslaw.

“The ambulance service is in attendance.”