Road clear after eight-vehicle crash in north-east

A north-east road is now clear after an eight-vehicle crash.
Police and ambulance services were in attendance at the A92 near Stonehaven earlier today.
A lane on the busy route was initially blocked after the incident at 11.40am.
It is understood there were no serious injuries in the incident.
The #A92 near Glasslaw is now CLEAR following the earlier collision #ABZTravel
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) May 15, 2019
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call at 11.40am.
“There are eight vehicles involved.
“The incident happened on the A92 on the sliproad near Glasslaw.
“The ambulance service is in attendance.”