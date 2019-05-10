Road bosses urge councillors not to allow motorbikes to use Aberdeen’s bus lanes

Road bosses have urged councillors to take no further action on allowing motorcyclists to ride in Aberdeen bus lanes.

Being able to use bus lanes for motorcycles had been an issue for many years, with bikers urging transport chiefs to let them use the lanes from as far back as 1999.

Campaigner Stewart McCann lodged a petition with Aberdeen City Council to look into the move, arguing that motorcyclists made up only 1% of road users, but 19% of road deaths.

However, a new report to the local authority’s operational delivery committee has called for councillors to take no further action on the matter.

It said data has been collected on motorcycle accidents which shows there was a total of 49 collisions in 2013, with the figure falling year on year to a total of 13 in 2017.

The report said: “Looking at accidents in proximity to bus lanes reveals there was two slight and one serious accident since 2015.

“This would suggest that accident-prevention measures have been successful in bringing down accident rates from an already low number, and that safety cannot be considered as a major reason for allowing motorcycles to use bus lanes in Aberdeen.”

Bus operators said they would wish to see clear evidence that introducing motorcycles into bus lanes elsewhere in the UK has not had a detrimental impact on bus journey times or safety.

Members of the committee will be asked to consider the report when they meet on Thursday.