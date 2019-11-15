Road blocked after milk tanker crashes into ditch

A north-east road is blocked this morning after a milk tanker crashed into a ditch.

Officers were called to an unclassified road near Fyvie this morning.

According to officers, the driver was uninjured and the road is expected to remain closed for some time while the vehicle is remooved.

#MintlawRP attended on an unclassified road near #Fyvie where they found the milk had turned!

Thankfully the driver of the milk tanker was uninjured, no point in crying over spilt milk afterall🤭

Remoooval of the lorry is in progress and the road may be closed for some time🐄🚛 pic.twitter.com/MLMGc4Sorj — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) November 15, 2019

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle road crash around 9.15am this morning on the A947 south of Fyvie.

“A lorry was on its side and blocking the road.

“Ambulance services are on the scene but there does not appear to be any injury.

“The road is closed due to the blockage and recovery of the vehicle is ongoing. ”

#MintlawRP are still in attendance at the road closure with the overchurned milk tanker but the recovery is almost complete. It's a difficult job recovering an HGV that takes a lot longer than usual, thank you for your patience #SafetyFirst — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) November 15, 2019

An update from police at 1.15pm said: “We are still in attendance at the road closure with the overchurned milk tanker but the recovery is almost complete.

“It’s a difficult job recovering an HGV that takes a lot longer than usual, thank you for your patience”