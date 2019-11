A north-east road was blocked after a two-vehicle crash in the north-east.

Police were called to the A944 at Millbank, near Tillyfourie at 12.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle ended up on its side after the collision.

An ambulance was called to the scene but no one was seriously injured.

One lane was blocked with officers seen directing traffic but the vehicles were recovered shortly after 2pm.