Road reopened following two-car crash on Aberdeen road

An Aberdeen road has reopened following a two-car collision this afternoon.

Police were called to attend the incident just after 12.30pm this afternoon at the junction of Scotstown Road and Dubford Road in Bridge of Don.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There were very minor injuries and vehicles have already been recovered.”

The road reopened just after 2pm after Aberdeen City Council staff to clear the road of debris and oil.

He added: “Council have attended and the vehicles have been recovered.”