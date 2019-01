A road is blocked after a three-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

The incident occurred on Hilton Place, at 10.25am.

It involved a red Volkswagen Golf, a grey Volkswagen Passat and a red Renault Megane.

Police officers are in attendance, alongside an ambulance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It’s a two car RTC.

“An ambulance is also in attendance, but it’s not looking serious.

“The road was blocked.”