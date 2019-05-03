Road blocked by car on its side on north-east road

A section of a north-east road has been blocked after a car flipped onto its side.

The driver of the car is being treated on the scene by an ambulance crew for a “minor head injury”.

Police were called to the scene on the A944 near Little Sauchen at 3.50pm.

The car flipped onto its side, and was blocking the westbound lane.

Vehicle recovery has been arranged, and police are currently waiting for the road to be cleared.