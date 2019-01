A car ended up on its roof after a crash on a north-east road this morning.

Police were called to the incident at 5.30am near Fraserburgh.

Part of the A981 Fraserburgh to Strichen southbound at Memsie is blocked.

It is not known if any injuries occurred in the accident.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened around half a mile outside of Memsie and the car ended up on its roof.

“The road is partially opened while we await recovery.”