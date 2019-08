An Aberdeen road has been blocked following a two-car crash.

Police have been called to the scene on the A944 heading towards Westhill beside the Aberdeen bypass flyover.

No one has been injured, according to a Police Scotland spokesman.

He said: “There has been a two-car road traffic collision reported to us at 12.22pm.

“There are no injuries but our crews are still on the scene.

“One of the vehicles is slightly blocking the road but we are hoping to have this cleared up quickly.”