Road blocked after two-car crash in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen street was blocked after a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to Greenbrae Drive at 3.45pm today.

The incident happened near Greenbrae School in Bridge of Don.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told the Evening Express that there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries but an ambulance crew was in attendance.

She said: “We were called at 3.45pm today to Greenbrae Drive for a two-car road traffic collision.

“There doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries but the ambulance service is in attendance.”