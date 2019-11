An Aberdeen road is blocked after a two-car crash.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Links Road at 8.10pm at its junction with the Beach Boulevard.

A Jeep and Land Rover Discovery were involved in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 8.10pm to Links Road in Aberdeen after reports of a two-car collision.

“The road is blocked. Ambulance are in attendance and there is minor injuries.”