Three vehicles have been involved in a collision in a north-east town.

The collision, which happened on Hill of Banchory East near the roundabout, happened at around 2.50pm.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene. It is not known if anyone has been injured.

The road is blocked.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of a crash on Hill of Banchory East.

“Emergency services are on route. The road is blocked at the moment.”