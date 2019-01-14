Road blocked after lorry full of rubbish overturns

Two lorries have crashed on a north-east road.

Police Scotland received a call 11.15am after two lorries crashed on the A920 near Colpy.

One of the lorries has overturned into a field and the road is still passable.

Ambulance services have been called to the scene but there are no reports of serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Recovery is in process and emergency vehicles are in attendance still.

“One lane is partially blocked and drivers should be cautious.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter