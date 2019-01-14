Road blocked after lorry full of rubbish overturns
Two lorries have crashed on a north-east road.
Police Scotland received a call 11.15am after two lorries crashed on the A920 near Colpy.
One of the lorries has overturned into a field and the road is still passable.
Ambulance services have been called to the scene but there are no reports of serious injuries.
A police spokeswoman said: “Recovery is in process and emergency vehicles are in attendance still.
“One lane is partially blocked and drivers should be cautious.”