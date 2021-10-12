Road cleared following car and lorry crash at crossroads near Pitmedden

A north-east road has been cleared following a crash between a car and a lorry on Tuesday morning.

The collision took place on the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves road at the crossroads with the A920 near Pitmedden.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11am.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two vehicle crash involving a car and a lorry on the B999 at the junction of the A920 at Pitmedden at 11.10am.

“Emergency services are still at the scene.”

More to follow.

