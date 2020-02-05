North-east council reports are too long and complex, say councillors

Reports compiled by a north-east council are too long and contain too much jargon, councillors have said.

Aberdeenshire Council wants to ensure elected members are able to scrutinise decisions effectively and has changed the design of reports in recent months, in an attempt to make them simpler.

According to a new report, some councillors believe the system could benefit from further improvements.

The report summarises feedback provided by councillors to the council.

One councillor wants the council to minimise the use of “jargon” technical terms in reports.

Another elected member said: “The size of agenda versus time to read, digest or comprehend the content can be an issue, especially if area committee and council meetings are in the same week.”

And another councillor complained about agendas being issued to councillors the same time as the public gets access to them, leaving councillors unable to answer queries if they had not yet read them.

The council’s procedures committee was to discuss the issue at its meeting in Woodhill House, Aberdeen, at 2pm today.

Committee member Councillor Norman Smith said: “Firstly, I welcome the fact that the council is making efforts to improve the current reporting system.

“It’s in everyone’s interests to ensure councillors are able to scrutinise decisions as well as possible.”

He added: “I do think some reports are too long and could be shorter. They should highlight the most important points in the report.

“Sometimes you have to read too far into the report to understand the main issues.

“At the heart of the issues is that councillors are very busy people and find it hard to get sight of everything.”

Another committee member, Councillor Gillian Owen, said: “Overall the reports are good and the changes that have been made to the report templates have been beneficial over the last few months.

“Wherever reports can be simplified they should be, but often you see that they are 20 pages long because they have to be.”