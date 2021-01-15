RNLI warns north-east walkers of spring tide danger as season approaches

The RNLI has said those considering a walk along the north-east coast for their daily exercise should look out for high spring tides.

The tides will start around Scotland today, and continue over the course of the weekend.

They will be higher than normal and rise faster, meaning a seemingly safe situation can turn dangerous quickly.

Spring tides occur throughout the year – their name does not refer to the season, but to the speed at which they tend to appear.

They are a result of the Earth, Sun and Moon being lined up in a row, meaning the water from the sea is all being pulled in one direction to create a bigger swell.

Current Scottish Government restrictions mean exercise should start and finish in the same place, and you should only do it within your local authority area.

Be prepared

Michael Avril, RNLI regional water safety lead for Scotland, said: “Remember to check the tide times before you go but also keep an eye on your surroundings.

“If you’ve walked round to another cove at low tide, or walked around an outcrop of rocks, the water can soon block your way back as the tide turns.

“If the cove you’re in doesn’t have steps or access of its own, you could be in trouble. If you find yourself or spot others in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard straight away.

“Stay calm and don’t try and wade through the water as this could be dangerous.”

More information about how to stay safe can be found at www.rnli.org.uk