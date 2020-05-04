RNLI releases campaign portraits to highlight ongoing efforts by crew

The RNLI has released new portraits of some of its volunteer crews to highlight their ongoing work.

The portraits by photographer Nigel Millard, released by the lifesaving charity, aim to raise awareness of the continued commitment by volunteers to save lives at sea.

One image pulls together 46 different portraits, one to represent each of Scotland’s RNLI lifeboat stations – including those in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

As part of the Mayday campaign, the RNLI is encouraging supporters to host their very own “Cuppa for the Crew” where they invite family and friends to join them for a virtual teabreak over a video-calling platform – donating whatever they would normally have spent on their tea or coffee.

Alison Byers, engagement lead for Scotland, said: “We hope that not only will Mayday help raise funds for our crews but that it will also help raise spirits and give people something to plan for, to look forward to and enjoy with friends, even if it is just online.”

Once the country starts to exit lockdown, there will also be various opportunities for people to join the organisation’s volunteer fundraising team, and those interested in getting involved with the RNLI should keep their eyes peeled on the charity’s website.

The RNLI’s 46 lifeboat stations in Scotland remain operational and ready 24/7 to assist anybody finding themselves in difficulty in the water.

Anyone wishing to support the RNLI can visit RNLI.org/mayday