RNLI release activities for north-east children during lockdown

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution have released free activity sheets to educate children on staying safe near water.

Children will have the opportunity to discover the world of RNLI with a range of new activity sheets and line drawings to colour in.

According to the charity, the free activities will help to inspire pupils to discover a world of lifeboats, volunteers, action and courage.

The creative team at RNLI have developed the ‘colour me’ storm force activity pack, which includes word search games and water safety tips.

It also allows them to learn more about beach signs and spotting potential dangers by rivers, harbours and the seaside.

The range of materials are available for both younger and older students, keeping them both entertained and informed.

To access the pack on the RNLI resource page, visit https://bit.ly/34ePtrH

