RNLI issues warning to dog owners as lockdown restrictions ease

RNLI Peterhead is urging people in the north-east to be careful when visiting the coast.

It comes after the five-mile travel distance limit was lifted last week.

In a statement, RNLI Peterhead: “As restrictions on lockdown continue to ease around Scotland, we’d like to ask for your help.

“Please continue to follow Scottish Government advice on travel and don’t put yourself or your family at risk. Take care when visiting the coast and be mindful of the risk of cold water.

The RNLI added: “Many of our shouts are to dogs in the water. So please remember to keep them on a lead if you are close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers.

“If your dog goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, don’t go after them. Move to a place where your dog can get to safely and call them – they’ll probably get out by themselves.

“If you’re worried about your dog, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”