RNLI handbag party fundraiser raises more than £700 for north-east group

An RNLI fundrasier has been hailed a success.

The Royal National Life Boat Institution (RNLI) Montrose, raised a total of £706 through its first fundraiser of the year – a handbag party.

A spokeswoman for RNLI said: “They were all overwhelmed by the strength of support from the local community towards the RNLI.”

RNLI is the largest charity which saves lives at sea around the coasts of the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Various crew and team members, including RNLI’s Community Manager, attended the charity evening.