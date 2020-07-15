Video: North-east dancer creates film inspired by lockdown

A north-east dancer has created a film to help connect people during lockdown.

Project C brings together 33 dancers from across the globe for a choreographed video.

The idea was the brainchild of Jemma Stein, from Peterculter, who wanted to find a way to connect with her friends despite being thousands of miles away.

The 22-year-old, who is a second year student at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds, explained her inspiration for the idea.

She said: “I’ve been really lucky and I’ve had the chance to tour the world for dancing. When we went into lockdown I wanted to find a way to connect with my friends who were also going through the same thing.

“I realised that while I know them, they don’t necessarily know each other. We all have the same passion for dance so I sent out emails to all of my friends asking them if they wanted to be involved in a film. From that, I ended up with 33 committed artists from all over the world.

“I wanted to make the video as if we were all in the studio together, in the hope that maybe one day we will all be able to meet up in person and create an actual performance.

“I sent out a piece of material that I had made and I also sent out different questions that they could respond to.

“I would then send their videos onto someone else, so they would get to collaborate and meet each other.”

The video finishes with a clip showing the participants, who were once strangers, waving at each other over Zoom.

Jemma said making the video felt ‘special’.

She added: “I was quite emotional when I started making it. It felt really personal because it was all of my friends coming together.

“We all finish the video together on a Zoom call and it’s really special that that moment was captured.”

Jemma trained at Taylor School of Dance in Milltimber when she was young before going on to study at the Scottish School of Contemporary Dance in Dundee.

Mum Lesley said her daughter still remembers her roots.

She said: “Jemma is very much appreciative of where she came from and wants to help inspire young dancers, particularly from the north-east, because there isn’t a lot of opportunities around here.

“I’m very proud of her. She’s been brave enough to follow her dreams when they’ve not been readily accessible to her or encouraged.”