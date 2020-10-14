Aberdeen youngster raises more than £600 for organisation that helps homeless

An Aberdeen boy has raised more than £600 for a community group that helps the homeless.

Eight-year-old Harrison Grant, from Kincorth, cycled a staggering 83 miles to raise funds for The Care Hub.

The organisation works to provide a hot meal and a safe place for the homeless and vulnerable in Aberdeen.

Mum Leanne, who volunteers with the group, explained how an encounter with a homeless man inspired the Kirkhill Primary pupil to fundraise for the cause.

She said: “During lockdown, we went for a cycle to the beach and we came across a homeless man outside a convenience store.

“Harrison stopped and got off his bike and demanded that I went in and got him a sandwich and a drink.

“When we got home Harrison was a bit upset that the man didn’t have anything, so I suggested he does something to help fundraise for The Care Hub and he was all over the idea.

“The original plan was to cycle the distance from Aberdeen to Inverness. We got 83 miles in but didn’t manage to do the last 17 because of Harrison going back to school and the dark nights coming in.

“But he managed to raise £656 which is amazing, and his nine-year-old cousin Lola-Mae even managed to do a few miles with him to spur him on.

“I’m very proud of him, he’s got a big heart for a little boy.”

Harrison’s challenge saw him pedal around Aberdeen with his mum to rack up the miles.

Leanne added: “We would leave the house and cycle down to the beach, along King Street, up through Seaton and to St Machar.

“One time Harrison cycled round and round Duthie Park for about an hour and a half to just to clock up miles.”

Founder Michelle Houghton said: “The Care Hub is a non-funded community group and we get together four nights a week to provide food to the homeless and those in need.

“We distribute hot meals and supplies including toiletries, blankets, bedding, sleeping bags, and anything we’re able to.

“We’re a non-funded organisation, so to receive more than £600 is brilliant.

“We get donations of food from Greggs, Pret a Manger, Tesco, and M&S but we’re making between 400 and 500 meals every week so there is always a shopping list. We never get donated every single thing we need.

“The donation will provide so much food and tick things off that list.

“It will also go towards hidden costs such as hand sanitiser, gloves, disposable aprons, and kitchen roll which mount up.”