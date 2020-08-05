Aberdeen boy braves the shave in aid of cancer charity

A north-east boy has had his head shaved in aid of a cancer charity.

Michael McIntyre, who is a second year pupil at Northfield Academy, decided to ‘brave the shave’ to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Much of the charity’s life-saving research ground to a halt when universities closed and hospitals switched their focus to Covid-19.

Many fundraising activities were also cancelled including the annual Race for Life event, which has brought in more than £547m in research funding over the past 20 years.

But 12-year-old Michael decided to take matters into his own hands and raise vital funds for the charity, which is close to his heart.

He had his head shaved on July 25 and raised £361 in the process.

Mum Nicola, from Northfield, said: “My partner’s mum has cancer and is dealing with two types of the disease, so we have it in the family.

“My boss’ little boy is going through it too so we know a few people with cancer.

“Michael just thought he would shave his head to try and raise a bit of awareness.

“I was surprised and a bit nervous when he first decided to do it.

“He loves his hair and never gets it cut so I’m really proud of what he’s done.”

Michael has even been congratulated by people in the street for his efforts – he has long hair and has not had it shaved since he was three.

Nicola added: “He’s raised £361 and he’s pretty chuffed. He wanted it to be more but I think that’s a good amount to get.

“We’ve been round the doors on our street and we got £240 from that. I also set up a donation page on Facebook and we’ve received more than £100 through there.

“I was nervous at first but I’m proud of him for suggesting it and going through with it.

“He’s 12-years-old and he’s really caring and honest, it just shows that you shouldn’t judge this generation.

“He’s been stopped in the street by people who have said ‘I can’t believe you’ve done it’ and ‘well done, I’m proud of you’ which is lovely.”

To donate to Michael’s fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/3i6Kpei

To find out more about Cancer Research UK, or to donate, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/donate