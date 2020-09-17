River Island to shut Aberdeen store

A popular high-street chain is to close a store in Aberdeen.
River Island in the Bon Accord Centre is set to close according to bosses at the shopping centre.
The chain has a second store in the city at Union Square.
Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “We can confirm that River Island is due to close the store at Bon Accord.
“Retail is a challenging environment, even more so following the lockdown period. Bon Accord continues to work with retailers offering solutions to suit the changing market place, whilst delivering a thriving retail destination in Aberdeen.”
River Island has been contacted for comment.
