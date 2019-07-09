River Island recalls five items of clothing over fears they contain harmful chemicals

High street fashion retailer River Island has recalled five items of clothing over fears they contain traces of harmful chemicals.

The fashion brand – who has two stores in Aberdeen – has warned products, including the premium embellished tassel playsuit (714210), sequin embellished cami top (720271) and longline diamante studded hoody in cream (725642), check pattern dress with faux pearl button (723969) and a check pattern sleeveless blouse with faux pearl button (723975), could contain chemicals in excess of legal EU safety levels.

A statement on the retailer’s website said: “It had come to our attention that five womenswear garments contained traces of certain chemicals in excess of legally permitted levels within the EU.

“The excess quantities of these chemicals could only potentially cause harm if mouthed or ingested but safety comes first so we have recalled the products.

“We bought these products from suppliers who provided testing certificates indicating chemical content within the legal limits.

“We are working with these suppliers to investigate how this happened and to make sure it does not happen again.”

The affected items can be identified by the product identification numbers printed on the garments wash care label.

Customers are being urged to stop wearing the products immediately and return them for a full refund. For more information visit https://www.riverisland.com/product-recall