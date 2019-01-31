River Dee ‘frozen over’ in Aberdeen as temperatures drop to -12.5C

The River Dee in Aberdeen has seemingly frozen over judging by these pictures.

The photographs, taken from the banks of the river near Duthie Park earlier today show large ice sheets covering the water.

It comes as temperatures in a north-east village dropped to -12.5C last night, and it could get even colder tonight.

The bitterly cold temperatures recorded by the Met Office in the Braemar area were caused by a combination of low wind, clear skies and covering of snow on the ground.

And forecasters are suggesting the same conditions tonight could make temperatures drop as low as -13C.

Elsewhere in the north-east last night temperatures were generally around -5C with Aboyne at -8.8C, Aberdeen airport recording-6.6C and in the Fyvie Castle area it was -6.4C.

So far today, temperatures in Deeside are well below freezing.

At 11am it was still -10 in Braemar and -9C in Balmoral

Overnight tonight the Met Office are expecting similar freezing conditions with the chance of a dusting of snow across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire between 6am and 8am tomorrow morning.

There’s also a chance of the odd heavy snow shower later tomorrow afternoon and into the evening with a couple of centimetres possible at lower levels.