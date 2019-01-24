Pictures: Sections of River Dee almost frozen over as temperatures drop

Sections of the River Dee have been pictured almost completely frozen over and lined with two-foot thick blocks of ice.

Overnight temperatures in the city plunged to -5C, and in parts of Aberdeenshire the mercury dropped as low as -7C.

In some parts of the region temperatures have barely risen above freezing for a number of days.

These lows, combined with an extended cold period for the north-east, has resulted in large amounts of ice forming on the river as it travels through Aberdeenshire.

At places like Cambus o’ May the river has been pictured almost completely frozen over.

As these mini icebergs have floated towards the city, and the slightly warmer, saltier water, they have come to rest along the banks of the Dee at places including Garthdee and alongside Riverside Drive.

