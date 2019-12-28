Rising concern as 150 needles found in north-east

Almost 150 needles have been found on north-east streets in the last three years.

According to official Aberdeenshire Council figures, 145 syringes and other drugs paraphernalia have been reported to the local authority.

There were 54 discovered in 2018-19 with 41 in 2017-18 and 50 in 2016-17.

No town was left unscathed by the scourge of abandoned needles, with Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Westhill all on the list compiled by officials.

Villages like Aboyne, Ballater, Crimond and Fetterangus also feature among the areas where syringes and other equipment have been reported. Out of 145 finds reported over the last three years, there were 57 incidents in Peterhead and 40 in Fraserburgh.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Alexander Burnett said abandoning needles and other drugs apparatus was “extremely dangerous”.

He said: “It’s shocking that dozens of needles and other drug paraphernalia are being found on our streets.

“Not only is it hazardous, it’s extremely dangerous. Young children may be walking, see these needles and be inquisitive, which is worrying for their safety and anyone else walking past this.

“Scotland has the worst record for drug deaths in Europe.

“We have also seen the Scottish Government make cuts to the money available to help these people tackle their addictions and save lives.

“I would urge anyone who comes across drug paraphernalia on our streets to alert the relevant authorities as soon as possible.”

However, the Scottish Government stressed a range of actions had been taken to “address the public health emergency” Scotland faces in terms of drug-related deaths.

A spokesman said: “This includes setting up a dedicated drug deaths taskforce to inform steps to reduce the harms caused by drugs and advise on further changes in practice, or in the law, which could help save lives.

“We have invested almost £800 million to tackle problem alcohol and drug use since 2008, and our 2018 alcohol and drug strategy set out how an additional £20m per annum announced the year before is being used to improve local prevention, treatment and recovery services.

“The 2019-20 Programme for Government announced a further investment of £20m over two years to support local services and provide targeted support.”

Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said it was a major worry for parents bringing up youngsters in the towns and villages affected.

He said: “This continuing issue is bound to be of concern, especially to the parents of children who may pick up these items.

“Those who work with drug users need to impress on them that they have a responsibility for the safety of other people and encourage them to act accordingly.”

Aberdeenshire East Gillian Martin MSP said she was “disappointed” there had actually been an increase in the numbers of syringes being found.

She said: “A primary focus of the Scottish Government is on the prevention and the reduction of alcohol and drug-related harm at a community level.”