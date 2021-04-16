Rising comedy star Jamali Maddix to play Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

Jamali Maddix, one of the UK’s rising comedy stars, is bringing his new tour to Aberdeen.

He will perform his new show, King Crud, at the Lemon Tree on Saturday February 5 next year.

Billed as one of the most sought after comedians in the country, Jamali is an increasingly familiar face on TV, appearing in Channel 4’s hugely-popular Taskmaster, as well as the new BBC series This Is My House.

With his assured stage presence and razor-sharp perspective, King Crud will see Jamali tackling “home truths and universal issues”.

Doug Taylor, of promoters Mint of Montrose, said: “Jamali at the Lemon Tree will be a dynamite night of comedy and a great way to kick off our 2022 programme in the city.”

Jamali hails from Ilford and said he wanted to be a comedian from his mid-teens when he watched 100 Greatest Stand-ups on TV and saw legendary funnyman Bill Hicks performing.

He went on to study theatre and performance at the University of Salford, where he was once advised by Jason Manford to quit uni and be a comic, after the comedian watched him perform some stand-up.

In addition to Taskmaster, Jamali has also appeared on other TV shows including 8 out of 10 Cats, Live at the Apollo, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and The John Bishop Show.

Tickets for Jamali’s Aberdeen gig go on sale Friday 16 April, from noon at

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com